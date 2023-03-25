UrduPoint.com

36 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.222,000/- on 36 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 36 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.222,000/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers in addition to sealing their shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.

