37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:29 PM

As many as 37 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12482 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday

Out of 12445 COVID-19 cases, 11747 have so far been recovered while 286 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

Out of 12445 COVID-19 cases, 11747 have so far been recovered while 286 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 449, of them 406 are isolated at homes while 36 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 504 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 37 cases have been reported as positive with 7 % positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 147585 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12482 cases were reported as positive.

