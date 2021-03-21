UrduPoint.com
38 Wedding Halls Sealed, Managers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Sunday sealed 38 wedding halls and arrested managers over violating of coronavirus prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different localities in the city.

In the statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Office here, the inspection teams inspected for implementation of SOPs and to convince people for maintaining social distancing besides wearing of masks. The teams check availability of sanitization facilities in the public places.

The cases against the arrested managers have been registered in concerned police stations for violating ban on holding of gatherings and eating in wedding halls.

The few among sealed wedding halls during the crackdown were included Peshawar Gathering, Tarun, Casaloma, Sabrina, Roman, Marriage Hut, Al-Wahid, Bandhan, Aamir Wedding, Marco Polo, Mirage, Aroosa, Banuri, Dawat and others.

The officials of district administration also inspected all the stations of Bus-Rapid-Transit (BRT) and other bus-stands across the city to ensure implementation of corona prevention SOPs.

