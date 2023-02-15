38th death anniversary of ex-senator Zamarad Hussain on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The 38th death anniversary of former senator Zamrad Hussain will be observed on Thursday.

Known as a journalist, political activist, and intellectual, late Zamarad Hussain is equally respected in the circles of Pakhtun and Baloch nationalists.

He belonged to Chakwal and settled in Mastung district of Balochistan soon after the creation of Pakistan. He established the Qalat Printing Press in 1951 to play an active role in the field of information and started his political career by participating in the 1965 elections.

On the ticket of National Awami Party (NAP), he was elected as a member of the Senate of Pakistan from Balochistan in 1973.

He devoted his entire life to political awareness and literature in Balochistan.