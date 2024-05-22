ANF seizes over 98 kg drugs in nine operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 98 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 2.2 kg Ice and 420 grams heroin were recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.

720 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Islamabad Airport.

546 grams weed was recovered at a courier office in Rawalpindi from a parcel sent from Thailand.

70 kg heroin was recovered near Bolan Road and 14 kg hashish was recovered from Qila Abdullah.

He further informed that 4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up in Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

In the seventh operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from two accused arrested from MM Road Mianwali.

2 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from Khyber and 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held on Rawat Road Rawalpindi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.