Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 98 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ANF seizes over 98 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 98 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 2.2 kg Ice and 420 grams heroin were recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.

720 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Islamabad Airport.

546 grams weed was recovered at a courier office in Rawalpindi from a parcel sent from Thailand.

70 kg heroin was recovered near Bolan Road and 14 kg hashish was recovered from Qila Abdullah.

He further informed that 4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up in Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

In the seventh operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from two accused arrested from MM Road Mianwali.

2 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from Khyber and 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held on Rawat Road Rawalpindi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Thailand Drugs Road Hyderabad Rawalpindi Bahrain Saudi Arabia Mianwali Bolan Qila Abdullah Qasimabad From Airport

Recent Stories

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

35 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

12 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

12 hours ago
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

12 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

13 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

13 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

13 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

13 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan