UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Thirty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to a health department spokesperson, 1,315 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period. As many as 394 corona patients had lost their lives to date in the district.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 562, while 7,118 patients had recovered. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 41, including five confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

25 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

25 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

39 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

42 minutes ago

2 injured in firework blast in faisalabad

35 minutes ago

Gold prices on Monday

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.