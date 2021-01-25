39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Thirty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to a health department spokesperson, 1,315 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period. As many as 394 corona patients had lost their lives to date in the district.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 562, while 7,118 patients had recovered. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 41, including five confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.