396 kilns switched to environment friendly technology

The work on convertion of all brick kilns to environment friendly zigzag technology was ongoing at a brisk pace in district Kasur, informed Assistant Director Environment, Nauman Younas on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The work on convertion of all brick kilns to environment friendly zigzag technology was ongoing at a brisk pace in district Kasur, informed Assistant Director Environment, Nauman Younas on Wednesday.

While talking to APP, he said that as per directives of Punjab government, the Environment department teams were taking action against smoke emitting brick kilns. "Up till now, as many as 396 kilns have been converted to the zigzag technology, whereas 115 were sealed." He said that FIRs were lodged against 25 kiln owners on the violation of Environment Act.

"Kasur ranks among the top-most districts which adopted the latest technology", Nauman said.

Such steps would help control environmental pollution and provide respite from smog as well, he said .