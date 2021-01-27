UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

396 Kilns Switched To Environment Friendly Technology

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:18 PM

396 kilns switched to environment friendly technology

The work on convertion of all brick kilns to environment friendly zigzag technology was ongoing at a brisk pace in district Kasur, informed Assistant Director Environment, Nauman Younas on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The work on convertion of all brick kilns to environment friendly zigzag technology was ongoing at a brisk pace in district Kasur, informed Assistant Director Environment, Nauman Younas on Wednesday.

While talking to APP, he said that as per directives of Punjab government, the Environment department teams were taking action against smoke emitting brick kilns. "Up till now, as many as 396 kilns have been converted to the zigzag technology, whereas 115 were sealed." He said that FIRs were lodged against 25 kiln owners on the violation of Environment Act.

"Kasur ranks among the top-most districts which adopted the latest technology", Nauman said.

Such steps would help control environmental pollution and provide respite from smog as well, he said .

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Kasur All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific offers COVID-19 insurance add-on for ..

23 seconds ago

ICC delays World Test Championship final for IPL

4 minutes ago

Pakistan fights back as Azhar returns to pavilion ..

28 minutes ago

France's EDF sees delay, extra costs for British n ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Legal Case Against Pfizer Likely to Be Civ ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks narrowly mixed at open

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.