39th Male, 3rd Female Boxing Championship continues in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Under the supervision of the Balochistan Sports Department, 39th Male and 3rd Female Boxing Championship continue in Quetta.

On the second day of the championship, there were exciting matches played between the players, According to the spokesperson of the sports department, in the 39th Main 3rd Female Boxing National Championship held for the first time in Balochistan, 24 quarter-finals were played.

As per the contests, six boxers from the Pakistan Army, each four boxers from the Pakistan Navy and WAPDA, three boxers from the Pakistan Air Force, and 1 boxer from Pakistan Police qualified for the semi-finals.

In the provinces, the host Balochistan was the best, four of its boxers qualified, while one boxer from Punjab and Sindh reached the finals.