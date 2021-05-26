UrduPoint.com
3rd Meeting Of NAPHDA Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

The 3rd meeting of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) policy board was held here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The 3rd meeting of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) policy board was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting chaired by Chairman NAPHDA Lt-Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder which was attended by officials from Cabinet Division, Finance Division, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Ministry of Housing and Works and members from private sector among others.

A number of key matters relating to the implementation of low cost housing and construction were placed before the policy board for discussion and approval, said a press release.

Discussion, decisions and updates, were focused on various matters related to the current status, progress, strategy and way forward on the development of low cost housing sector.

The agenda items that came under discussion included update on major activities including Naya Pakistan LDA city apartment scheme ,CDA scheme at Alipur Farash Islamabad ,PHA-KPK scheme Jalozai Nowshera, WWF Zone -V Scheme Islamabad, WWF Scheme Reggi Peshawar and Punjab Peri Urban Housing Scheme.

The other agenda items included, the approval of NAPHDA Mortgage Regulations, 2021, approval of NAPHDA Adjudication Regulations, 2021, approval of NAPHDA Land Records Registration and Transfer Regulations, 2021 and approval of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme at Sangjani, Islamabad.

The terms of reference for the board committees were also tabled before the policy board for approval.

