3rd round of 'Infodor Media Salon' held

The 3rd round of the “Infodor Media Salon” this time on China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) ICT projects was held at the office of the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA)

The event commenced with an overview of CPEC’s progress, the contributions of all stakeholders, and perspectives on Pak-China relations.

The session was attended by representatives from Chinese ICT sector companies including China Mobile Pakistan (CM Pak) Zong, Huawei, Sunwalk, Hikvision, Heroboss, Carlcare Services, ZTE Pakistan, said a news release.

Among other participants were senior representatives from the Embassy of People’s Republic of China, Global Silk Route Research Alliance, and COMSATS University China Study Center, said a news release.

The event also had significant from both Chinese media (CCTV, Economic Daily, Huashang Weekly, Xinhua News, China Economic Net) and Pakistani media (Pakistan Observer, PTV, Jang Media Group, Daily Ittehad, Pakistan Economic Net, Gwadar Pro, Hum News, APP).

Executive Director Infodor shared Infodor’s perspective as a media entity, emphasizing the importance of transparent reporting and communication in enhancing the public’s understanding of CPEC and Pak-China relations.

He highlighted the specific coverages, challenges faced and various strategies employed to disseminate accurate information.

CM Pak presented its contributions in the energy sector, emphasizing the crucial role of sustainable energy solutions implemented, specific CPEC projects undertaken and enhancing Pakistan's economic development and its effect on Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Huawei outlined its significant contributions to the development of 5G infrastructure in Pakistan, supporting the digital transformation crucial for CPEC's success and enhancing connectivity between the two nations.

They included the technical details, deployment timelines, and the broader societal benefits of Huawei involvement in advancing digital connectivity.

The advancement in smart cities and the role of ICT in facilitating seamless connectivity and communication and had an outstanding performance by Huawei and it’s a great initiative taken by Huawei for the youth.

Sunwalk mentioned their achievement on fiber network delivery and planning and importance of connection for digital economy.

They expand team in two years from less than ten persons to a thousand employees, Sunwalk expressed their confidence on Pakistan digital development future.

Hikvision highlighted its role in providing advanced surveillance and security solutions for CPEC projects, emphasizing the importance of technology in ensuring the success and safety of infrastructure developments.

Details included specific technologies employed, their impact on project safety, plans for future innovations in the security domain.

Heroboss elaborated on its innovative technologies and solutions aimed at enhancing communication networks and infrastructure, contributing to the connectivity goals of CPEC.

The company presented cases of successful implementations, showcasing the tangible impact on CPEC connectivity goals.

Carlcare Services discussed its role in providing technical support and maintenance services, ensuring the longevity and efficiency of electronic devices deployed in CPEC projects.

They explained about the range of electronic devices they serviced, strategies for ensuring longevity and the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.

ZTE Pakistan shared technical deep insights into its telecommunications solutions, underlining their commitment to advancing connectivity and communication infrastructure in alignment with CPEC objectives.

They included the specifics on network enhancements, ongoing projects, and plans for future technological advancements.

The representatives engaged in a fruitful discussion, exchanging ideas and perspectives on how their respective companies could further contribute to the success of CPEC and strengthen the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan.

The salon concluded with a commitment to continued collaboration and shared efforts in realizing the shared goals of economic prosperity and regional development.

The shared vision remains the realization of sustained economic prosperity and enhanced regional development through the successful implementation of CPEC projects.