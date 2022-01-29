4 accused held in reporter murder case:CCPO

Lahore police have arrested four accused including the main culprit involved in the murder of senior crime reporter Husnain Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore police have arrested four accused including the main culprit involved in the murder of senior crime reporter Husnain Shah.

Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev claimed this while addressing a press conference at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Saturday. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP City Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti were also present.

Husnain Shah was shot dead by unidentified men near the Lahore Press Club, Simla Pahari Chowk on January 24.

The CCPO Lahore said that the police used scientific methods and arrested four of the accused.

The CCPO said that due to a financial dispute between the journalist and a gold jeweller Amir Butt, the latter with the help of his brother Shahid Butt and a friend Farhan Shah planned the murder of the former. Farhan Shah arranged four persons including two contract shooters to act upon their murder plan. Amir Butt the main accused did all the planning and other accused persons Haider Shah and Amjad Pasha did recce and also provided vehicle and weapons for the murder to the shooters as well as identity of the victim Husnain Shah.

The CCPO Lahore said he had formulated three different teams to trace and arrest the criminals. One team consisted of DIG Operations, SSP Operations and SP City. Other team was comprising DIG Investigation and SSP Investigation whereas the third team consisted of SP CIA. Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said DIG Operations Abid Khan and his team was the very first to get the clue of the murderers. Police afterward had also arrested accused Farhan Shah. He assured the media men that police will soon arrest both the shooters and Amir Butt.

He said that Lahore police will soon give good news regarding the arrest of accused involved in Anarkali blast.

Later CCPO Lahore gave away appreciation letters to SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze and SP City Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti. He also distributed certificates and cash awards among DSP Mian Qadeer, SHO Shadbagh Mqsood Ahmad, SHO.Shafiqueabad Malik Khalid, SHO.Sjahdara Waseem Akhtar, SIs Imran Khan, Zulqarnain, Basharat Ali, ASI Asad Maqbool, ASI Farooq, Zulfiqar, Head constable Muhammad Khalid, Inam, Muhammad Irfan, Constable Mubasher Alam and Zulfiqar.