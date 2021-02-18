UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Dead, Several Injured In Coach-trailer Collision In Fateh Jang

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

4 dead, several injured in coach-trailer collision in Fateh Jang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and several other sustained injured in a collision between a passenger coach and trailer in Pindi Gheb near Fateh Jang on early Thursday morning.

As per details, rescue sources said an over-speeding coach collided with a trailer in Pindi Gheb, killing at least four persons on the spot and injuring many.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and rushed the injured people to a Tahsil hospital Pindi Gheb for medical assistance, where some inured are said to be in critical condition, ptv news channel reported.

Related Topics

Injured Pindi Gheb Fateh Jang Coach PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

8 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

10 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

11 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.