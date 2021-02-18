4 dead, several injured in coach-trailer collision in Fateh Jang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and several other sustained injured in a collision between a passenger coach and trailer in Pindi Gheb near Fateh Jang on early Thursday morning.

As per details, rescue sources said an over-speeding coach collided with a trailer in Pindi Gheb, killing at least four persons on the spot and injuring many.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and rushed the injured people to a Tahsil hospital Pindi Gheb for medical assistance, where some inured are said to be in critical condition, ptv news channel reported.