4 Dead, Several Injured In Coach-trailer Collision In Fateh Jang
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and several other sustained injured in a collision between a passenger coach and trailer in Pindi Gheb near Fateh Jang on early Thursday morning.
As per details, rescue sources said an over-speeding coach collided with a trailer in Pindi Gheb, killing at least four persons on the spot and injuring many.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and rushed the injured people to a Tahsil hospital Pindi Gheb for medical assistance, where some inured are said to be in critical condition, ptv news channel reported.