4 Die As Speedy Truck Plunges Into Ravine In Hub

Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:18 PM

At least four people died as a Mazda truck plunged into ravine at Karora on RCD Road in Hub area of Lasbela district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :At least four people died as a Mazda truck plunged into ravine at Karora on RCD Road in Hub area of Lasbela district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on the way to somewhere in a truck when it fell into gorge due to over speeding. As a result, four people died on the spot.

Levies Force and Rescue team 1122 shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital Bella where three of the deceased were identified as Maula Bakhsh, Lakhu, Faiz Muhammad and fourth person's identity could not be ascertained so far.

Three of the bodies has handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.

