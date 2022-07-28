4 dies in torrential rains in Khairpur

Torrential rains on Wednesday night played havoc in various parts of Khairpur district, killing four people and causing injuries to many others

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Torrential rains on Wednesday night played havoc in various parts of Khairpur district, killing four people and causing injuries to many others.

According to police and rescue teams, four people were killed in different areas of the district where deluge of rainwater inundated cities, towns and villages, damaging power and telecom infrastructure and bringing daily life almost to a halt.

In Gambat taluka of Khairpur district, the roof of a house of Rattan Kumar collapsed on the sleeping inmates, killing Kumar and his two sons Sham Sunder and Ravi, while Teena and Anouradhah were injured. The bodies of the family members and those injured were shifted to the GIMS Hospital.

In Ranipur area of Khairpur, the wall of a house collapsed, killing a woman identified as Feroza Khatoon. Three family members were rescued.

However, the rainwater inundated Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and other areas of northern Sindh.

Flood broke the Nara dyke in Khairpur district, inundating houses and standing crops. The marooned people demanded immediate rescue, food and other items.

The people of the affected areas are facing an acute shortage of clean drinking water. The threat of disease outbreak also looms large in the water-logged areas. PPP leader, Barrister Hallar Khan Wassan visited various areas of Khairpur and it's adjoining areas to review the situation.