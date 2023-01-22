4 drug pushers arrested, over 3 kg hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested four alleged drug pushers and recovered 3,890 grams hashish from their possessions during raids at dens in different areas.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police teams of different police stations including PS Cant, PS Yazman, PS Uch, PS Hasilpur conducted raids at dens traced out within its jurisdiction and arrested four alleged drug pushers.

The police have recovered 3,890 grams hashish from the possessions of the accused.

Police have started further investigations.