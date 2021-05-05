UrduPoint.com
4 FC Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

4 FC soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Wednesday informed that four soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom and six other got injured as terrorists ambushed the FC troops moving for fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, District Zhob, Balochistan along Pakistan - Afghanistan Border.

The armed forces spokesperson, in a news statement, said, "Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob , Balochistan along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed the FC troops moving for fencing."The ISPR said the FC troops had responded promptly to the terrorist attack. However, the injured were being evacuated to Combined Military Hospital, Quetta, it added.

The shaheed included Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah and Naik Sultan, the news release said.

More Stories From Pakistan

