4 Killed, 18 Injured In Car-van Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) four people including husband, wife and their two children were killed while 18 passengers were injured in a car-van collision in the area of Dijkot police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a speeding car and van collided with each other near Pharala Mor Dijkot. As a result, Zulfiqar (50), his wife Uzma Zulfiqar (40), son Ahsan (12) and daughter Ayesha (10), residents of Hajvairi Town, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot whereas Rescue-1122 provided first aid to five van passengers and shifted 13 other with serious injuries to an area hospital.
Among the injured included Khursheed (45), his two brothers Ali Hamza (25), Javaid (21), Khadam Hameed (25), Adnan Aslam (25), Shagufta Shahid (50), Aiza Zulfiqar (10), Baboo (60), Asghar (47), his wife Iqbal Bibi (24), Kiran Shehzad (30), her daughter Asma Shehzad (5), Kiran Shehzad (26), her two daughters Sana (6), Sara (3), Sehar Bibi (26), Rasheed Ahmad (45), etc.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, the spokesman said.
