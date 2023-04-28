4 killed, 4 injured in road mishap

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :At least four people died and four others sustained injuries in a car-truck collision near China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Motorway traffic, here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Honda BRV car No. AFY741 hit truck No.

TKX567 from behind near Kharapa Interchange on CPEC, As a result, a son, daughter-in-law and a woman who was accompanying the dead body of the father died, while three children including a woman were seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to nearby THQ Hospital Pindi Gheb where they are kept in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to critical condition.

The reason behind the accident is over-speeding and negligence of the car driver.

Police have reached the site and started an investigation into the incident.

The dead bodies were handed over to the heirs after legal proceedings.