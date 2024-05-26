Open Menu

4 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Ravine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 08:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Three women and a girl were killed and seven others were wounded after their vehicle plunged into a ravine on Sunday.

The tragic accident occurred in Sarghar area of Tank due to brake failure of the vehicle.

The vehicle carrying mostly women and children was going to attend a wedding.

The deceased were identified as Awwal Jana wife of Muhammad Shah, Hazrat Bibi wife of Hashim, islam Bibi wife of Sher Badshah and a girl daughter of Sher Badshah.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Tank.

