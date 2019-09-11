4 major generals promoted in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army has promoted four major generals to the rank of the lieutenant general, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release Wednesday said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army has promoted four major generals to the rank of the lieutenant general, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release Wednesday said.

The major generals promoted to the next rank of the lieutenant general include Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia.