4 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 07:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Four people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 466 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 50 while total recoveries were recorded as 28,377.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 45 confirmedpatients were isolated at their homes in the district.

