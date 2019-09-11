4 remanded in FIA custody in kidney transplantation case

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The court Wednesday remanded four persons in the FIA custody for two days and seven others were sent on judicial remand in the illegal kidney transplantation case.

According to prosecution, the FIA had arrested 11 persons allegedly involved in illegal business of kidney transplantation. The accused belonged to Bahawalpur, Chishtian, Kasur and other areas.

The FIA produced the arrested accused before a magistrate, who sent seven on judicial remand and handed over four to FIA for interrogation. The accused were identified as Ahmed Yar, Abdur Rauf, Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rashid, Zaheer Abbas, Mudassar Ali, Farhan Noor, Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Arif Khan.

Earlier, Vigilance Inspector Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority had submitted an application with the Director FIA Punjab for seeking an action against the accused.