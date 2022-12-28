UrduPoint.com

4 Sheesha Bars Sealed In Police Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

4 sheesha bars sealed in police crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday sealed four sheesha cafes and arrested managers.

Assistant Commissioner Nilore in a crackdown against serving sheesha in Federal capital, sealed four sheesha bars and seized its substance at Lehtrar Road, Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) Housing Scheme and Civic Center areas.

During the visit, the administration warned violators not to serve sheesha/hukkahs till the finalization of rules, otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.

During the raid, ICT administration also inspected adherence on government notified price of essential items, ensured ban on the use of polythene bags, maintenance and hygiene standards of various restaurants and food handlers.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners inspected 102 different areas, arrested five profiteers, sealed one shop and fined different shopkeepers of Rs. 21,500 on overcharging and violation.

During raids, the teams also confiscated19 kilograms of polythene bags and arrested four professional beggars.

Furthermore, three illegal petrol selling agencies and four LPG filling stations were also sealed and one offender was arrested.

