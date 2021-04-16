UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Women Among 5 Abducted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

4 women among 5 abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Five persons including four women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that unidentified persons kidnapped 11-year-old boy Hasan from Sadhar, while Tayyaba, wife of Nadeem of Abdullah Bridge, was kidnapped when she was returning home after performing duty in a nearby factory.

Similarly, unidentified persons abducted Yasmeen, wife of Zulfiqar of Jhumra City, when she went out to purchase medicines. Also Naila, daughter of Parvaiz Iqbal, was kidnapped from Dawood Colony Madina Town.

In another incident, Shakir Abbas and his accomplices abducted a girl Maria from Chak No 85-GB.

The police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Wife Women From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

9 minutes ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

14 minutes ago

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

29 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

31 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

42 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.