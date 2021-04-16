4 women among 5 abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Five persons including four women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that unidentified persons kidnapped 11-year-old boy Hasan from Sadhar, while Tayyaba, wife of Nadeem of Abdullah Bridge, was kidnapped when she was returning home after performing duty in a nearby factory.

Similarly, unidentified persons abducted Yasmeen, wife of Zulfiqar of Jhumra City, when she went out to purchase medicines. Also Naila, daughter of Parvaiz Iqbal, was kidnapped from Dawood Colony Madina Town.

In another incident, Shakir Abbas and his accomplices abducted a girl Maria from Chak No 85-GB.

The police have registered separate cases.