41 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In AJK, Tally Reaches To 1383

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

41 more tested positive for coronavirus in AJK, tally reaches to 1383

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 06 (APP):As many as 41 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours on Monday taking the tally of infected people to 1383 in the state, it was officially stated.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 41 new cases in AJK – which include 23 in Mirpur, 04 in Kotli, 11 in Bhimbher, 02 in Bagh and one in Poonch district.

At the same time, 741 patients out of total of 1383 tested positive in AJK have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the territory so far.

A total of 36 causalities following the pandemic has so far been reported across AJK including 13 in Muzaffarabad, 03 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur, 04 in Bagh, 03 in Rawalakot, 06 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

