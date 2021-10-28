41 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine on 41 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Monday that magistrates inspected 659 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 41 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging and imposed a total fine of Rs 54,000 on them.