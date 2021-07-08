UrduPoint.com
410,000 People Get COVID-19 Jabs In Division

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:14 PM

410,000 people get COVID-19 jabs in division

Divisional Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi here on Thursday visited vaccination center and reviewed the arrangements for vaccination of people there

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi here on Thursday visited vaccination center and reviewed the arrangements for vaccination of people there.

Director Health Dr Sadiq Saleem Kamboh, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi and Centre Incharge Dr Rida Shirazi were accompanied with him.

Centre Incharge Dr Rida briefed the commissioner about the process of vaccination in all over the 37 vaccination centers in the division.

She said the special counters for overseas Pakistanis had been set up in all the centres.

Dr Rida said so far more than 410,000 people had been vaccinated in the division.

Later, the commissioner also inquired the people present there, about the facilitiesbeing provided at the centre.

