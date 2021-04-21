43 convicted, billions recovered on references filed by NAB Lahore in last three years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Accountability Courts convicted 43 suspected besides recovering billion of rupee corruption money from them on the references filed by National Accountability Bureau Lahore during the last three years.

This was told to a meeting of NAB chaired by Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal held to review the NAB Lahore especially conviction made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) during the year 2018 to 2020.

Maj (R) Shahzad Saleem, Director General NAB Lahore informed that during the year 2018 to 2020, some 43 persons were convicted by the learned Accountability Courts, Lahore. The detail of persons convicted included Tahir Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 21.04.2020 with a fine of 45,000 Ponds; Faisal Kamran was convicted on 04.09.2020 with a fine of Rs. 33.1 million. Khurram Qureshi was convicted on 04.09.2020 with a fine of Rs 33.1 million; Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 5.119 million; Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 7.288 million.

Likewise, Nazir Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 24.706 million; Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 23.412 million; Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 28.06 million; Zaheer Nasir was convicted on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs. 1.5 million; Maqsood Ahmed was convicted on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs 1.5 million; Zeeshan Ahmed was convicted on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs. 1.5 million; Adnan Qayum was convicted on 21.12.2020 with a fine of Rs. 7.2 million; Sulman Farooq was convicted on 21.12.2020 with a fine of Rs. 7.2 million.

DG NAB, Lahore also informed the meeting that during the year 2019, due to the efforts of NAB-Lahore, 2 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999. The details of the convicted persons under section 10 of NAO-1999 are as under: Similarly, Hafiz Muhammad Javed Cheema was convicted by the Accountability Court on 18.05.2019 with a fine of Rs. 6.48 million and Saleem Cheema was convicted on 18.05.2019 with a fine of Rs. 6.48 million.

Similarly in the year 2018, 28 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Khawaja Muhammad Tanoli was convicted on 03.03.2018 with a fine of Rs 19.028 million; Muhammad Khalil Feroze was convicted on 03.03.2018 with a fine of Rs 19.028 million; Naeem Imdad was convicted on 26.04.2018 with a fine ofRs 3.59 million; Tariq Mehmood was convicted on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs 1.41 million; Abuzar Jafri was convicted on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.41 million; Abuzar Jafri was convicted on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs 58.27 million; Shahid Hassan Awan was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million; Zubair Ali Khan was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million; Majid Rasheed was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million; Zakaullah Khan Shinwari was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million; Riffat Shahid Hassan Awan on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million; Muhammad Azam Chisti was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 43.04 million; Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 43.04 million; Amir Shafiq was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 43.04 million; Amir Abbas Ch was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 43.04 million; Muhammad Azam Chisti was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 1.196 million; Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.196 million; Amir Shafiq was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.196 million; Amir Abbas Ch was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.196 million; Zul Baja ud Din was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 32.311 million; Muhammad Amir Nadeem was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 11.685 million; Najam-us-Saqib was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 118.27 million; Abdul Rehman was convicted on 31.10.2018 with a fine of Rs. 28.52 million; Mian Ghulam Ali was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million; Zakaullah Bhatti was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million; Ahmed Shah was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million; Asad Ali was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million; Riaz Bhatti was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million.

Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore under the supervision of Maj (R) Shahzad Saleem, DG NAB Lahore.