43 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :About 43 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33855 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1354053 people were screened for the virus tillJanuary 21 out of which 43 more were reported positive.

As many as 33289 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.