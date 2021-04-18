433 criminals held during last two weeks, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that Islamabad police accelerated it's efforts against criminals and arrested 433 outlaws during the last two weeks with huge recovery of looted items worth 23.28 million.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success, a police spokesman said.

SSP (Operations) told that, 67 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft with recovery worth 17.62 million while 45 absconders were held during the same period. Complete challans of 292 cases were sent to concerned apex courts, he added.

Syed Mustafa Tanweer further said that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers for elimination of this menace from Capital.

During this campaign Islamabad Police have nabbed 30 accused and recovered 14.745 kilogram hashish, 832 gram heroin,560 gram ice, 86 gram kokanee, 172 wine bottles from them. 27 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and recovered 24 pistols,02 Kalashnikovs, 02 guns, 02 daggers and 127 rounds from them, the SSP maintained.

The SSP emphasized that, besides the law and order situation in the Capital, police accelerated their efforts against criminals and 264 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.