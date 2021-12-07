4.4 magnitude tremors felt in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A mild earthquake measuring 4.4 on international Richter scale on Tuesday jolted Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its surroundings.

According to the Met Office, the epicenter of the 4.4 magnitude earthquake was in the bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan at a depth of 145 kilometres.

The quake, which occurred around 1:00 p.m, caused no damage to life or property.