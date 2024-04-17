Open Menu

44,783 Metric Tons Of Wheat To Be Purchased In Sialkot District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

44,783 metric tons of wheat to be purchased in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that this year, the target of purchasing 44,783 metric tons of wheat from farmers of Sialkot district has been set. To achieve the goal, 10 wheat procurement centres have been established in the district.

He said this while reviewing arrangements made for purchase of wheat during his visit to the wheat procurement centres.

The DC said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the purchase of wheat from small farmers, who own up to 6 acres, would be done on a priority basis at a fixed price of Rs 3,900 per 40-kg. Farmers will be able to apply for gunny bags through the 'Bardana App'.

He said that PITB's Bardana App would receive applications for gunny bags from April 13 to 17, and bags would be issued from April 2024 and procurement of wheat would begin from Monday, April 22, for which all arrangements have been completed.

The deputy commissioner said after confirmation by PITB and Punjab Land Record Authority, a confirmation message will be sent to the farmers. He said that wheat will be purchased from farmers at a fixed price of Rs. 3900 per 40 kg. Apart from the price of wheat, delivery charges of Rs. 30 per 100 kg will also be paid to each farmer.

To protect small farmers, the eligibility for gunny bags acquisition has been kept up to 6 acres, while flour mills, private sector and seed companies have also been allowed to purchase at fixed rates, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said that for redressal of grievances during wheat procurement drive, report to control room and toll free number 080013505.

