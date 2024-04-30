Police Arrest Notorious Dacoit
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Shikarpure district police have arrested a notorious dacoit namely Brohi Tighani carrying head money of Rs 1.5 million from the katcha area of Madeji in the jurisdiction of Katcha police station in a targeted operation against bandits.
In this regard, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab said that the police received information that the dacoits would enter Madeji area from Katcha area of the district with the intention of kidnapping and robbery.
As soon as the information was received, SSP Shikarpure along with the police party reached the staid place, where the dacoits opened fire on the police party.
During the encounter, the police arrested the notorious dacoit carrying head money of Rs 1.5 million.
The Sindh government had also announced a reward of Rs 1500,000 for the arrest of the bandit alive or dead.
