Open Menu

Police Arrest Notorious Dacoit

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Police arrest notorious dacoit

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Shikarpure district police have arrested a notorious dacoit namely Brohi Tighani carrying head money of Rs 1.5 million from the katcha area of Madeji in the jurisdiction of Katcha police station in a targeted operation against bandits.

In this regard, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab said that the police received information that the dacoits would enter Madeji area from Katcha area of the district with the intention of kidnapping and robbery.

As soon as the information was received, SSP Shikarpure along with the police party reached the staid place, where the dacoits opened fire on the police party.

During the encounter, the police arrested the notorious dacoit carrying head money of Rs 1.5 million.

The Sindh government had also announced a reward of Rs 1500,000 for the arrest of the bandit alive or dead.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Fire Police Kidnapping Police Station Robbery Larkana Nasir Money From Government Million

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

56 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

1 hour ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

1 hour ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

1 hour ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

3 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

6 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan