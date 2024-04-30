Open Menu

SC Seeks Comments From Bar Councils In IHC Judges' Letter Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM

SC seeks comments from bar councils in IHC judges' letter case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought comments from bar councils in the suo-moto case pertaining to the letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and adjourned it till May 7.

A six-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan also instructed all the respondents in the case to submit their written comments by May 6.

heard the case.

The CJP in the written order stated that five high courts had submitted their proposals to the top court, and directed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to submit their response by the next hearing.

"It would be helpful if bar associations and bar councils come up with a response together and, however, the points of disagreement can be filed separately," the order said.

The chief justice said that the respondents should submit the suggestions by May 6, so that they could read them.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the bar associations which wanted to submit their responses should do so.

The court said that the recommendations of the five high courts were read out by the Attorney General for Pakistan before it. If the various bars and bar councils did not agree on points then they could file their responses separately, it said.

It further said that the notices were issued to the PBC and the SCBA). The PBC had submitted the comments while it had been told that the meeting of the latter could not be convened.

The court also ordered to make public the suggestions sent by the high courts. The CJP said,"Everything is going on in the media, so we also make it public."

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Supreme Court May Islamabad High Court Media All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

59 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

1 hour ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

1 hour ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

2 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

3 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

6 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

6 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan