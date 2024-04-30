SC Seeks Comments From Bar Councils In IHC Judges' Letter Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought comments from bar councils in the suo-moto case pertaining to the letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and adjourned it till May 7.
A six-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan also instructed all the respondents in the case to submit their written comments by May 6.
heard the case.
The CJP in the written order stated that five high courts had submitted their proposals to the top court, and directed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to submit their response by the next hearing.
"It would be helpful if bar associations and bar councils come up with a response together and, however, the points of disagreement can be filed separately," the order said.
The chief justice said that the respondents should submit the suggestions by May 6, so that they could read them.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the bar associations which wanted to submit their responses should do so.
The court said that the recommendations of the five high courts were read out by the Attorney General for Pakistan before it. If the various bars and bar councils did not agree on points then they could file their responses separately, it said.
It further said that the notices were issued to the PBC and the SCBA). The PBC had submitted the comments while it had been told that the meeting of the latter could not be convened.
The court also ordered to make public the suggestions sent by the high courts. The CJP said,"Everything is going on in the media, so we also make it public."
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA urges citizens to use water carefully3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to launch small loans programme for livestock farming3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest notorious dacoit3 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks details of Punjab cabinet's decision about wheat procurement13 minutes ago
-
SAU trains extension workers on climate-resilient farming13 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Office arranges awareness session for ICP's students13 minutes ago
-
Indian troops continue extensive cordon and search operations in IIOJK23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits measles-affected village: Ensures Government support and accountability32 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condoles death of Dr. Malik’s brother in Turbat32 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over resistance in eve-teasing32 minutes ago
-
12 inmates of Abbottabad Jail completes adult literacy33 minutes ago
-
AG Balochistan to hold open court on May 633 minutes ago