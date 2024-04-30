SC seeks comments from bar councils in IHC judges' letter case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought comments from bar councils in the suo-moto case pertaining to the letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and adjourned it till May 7.

A six-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan also instructed all the respondents in the case to submit their written comments by May 6.

The CJP in the written order stated that five high courts had submitted their proposals to the top court, and directed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to submit their response by the next hearing.

"It would be helpful if bar associations and bar councils come up with a response together and, however, the points of disagreement can be filed separately," the order said.

The chief justice said that the respondents should submit the suggestions by May 6, so that they could read them.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the bar associations which wanted to submit their responses should do so.

The court said that the recommendations of the five high courts were read out by the Attorney General for Pakistan before it. If the various bars and bar councils did not agree on points then they could file their responses separately, it said.

It further said that the notices were issued to the PBC and the SCBA). The PBC had submitted the comments while it had been told that the meeting of the latter could not be convened.

The court also ordered to make public the suggestions sent by the high courts. The CJP said,"Everything is going on in the media, so we also make it public."