45,413 Covid-19 Patients Recover In Rawalpindi

Published July 03, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 45,413 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 41,895 were Rawalpindi's residents while 3,518 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Sunday, 18 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including eight from Potohar Town, six from Rawal Town, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment, and one from Taxila. Some 1,003 samples were collected, out of which 985 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 1.

80 per cent.

In addition, it updated that 46,900 patients had tested positive since the pandemic, 43,376 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,524 from the outside district.

Presently, 149 were quarantined at homes, while two were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one to the Holy Family Hospital.

The report further updated that 6,943,222 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

