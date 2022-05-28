46 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Police in various crackdowns arrested 46 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in various crackdowns arrested 46 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of the city, said the Police's spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.