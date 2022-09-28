46,300 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

As many as 46,000 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,677 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,623 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 46,000 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,677 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,623 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday, one more case was reported from the Rawal town area during the last 24 hours.

In addition, it updated that 47,650 patients had tested positive since the pandemic, 44,027 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,623 from the outside district.

Presently, 11 were quarantined at homes and no one at any health facility.

The report further updated that during the last 24 hours,1,503 samples were collected, of which 1,501 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent.