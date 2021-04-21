UrduPoint.com
47 Policemen Elevated To Next Rank

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:16 PM

A total of 47 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Islamabad police have been promoted to the next rank following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A total of 47 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Islamabad police have been promoted to the next rank following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.

The decision was held in a DPC meeting following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman. The meeting was presided over by Deputy Inspector General (DSP) (Headquarters) while the Chairman DPC Kamran Adil, members including Assistant Inspector General Special Branch, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Headquarters), SSP (Traffic) and DSP (Legal).

The committee reviewed 60 cases of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and gave approval to promote 47 ASIs to the next rank of Sub-Inspector after scrutinizing their entire record.

Islamabad police chief has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

