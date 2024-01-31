47 Women To Contest Polls On General Seats In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as many as 47 women candidates from different political parties will contest on general seats of National Assembly and Provincial Assembly in upcoming elections.
According to data available with APP, the record increase was witnessed in women aspirants of contesting on general seats after imposition of condition on political parties that at least 5 percent women should be awarded party tickets on general seats.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded candidates on the general seats of the National Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included, Sobia Shahid to contest polls from NA-29 and NA-31 from Peshawar while Farah Khan is participating in polls from NA-24.
Similarly, on the general seats of the provincial assembly, Sobia Khan from PML-N will contest elections from PK-76, Shaista Khan from PK-46. Likewise, Basirat Khan will participate in elections from PK-94, Orkazai and Janzeeba Azam to contest from PK-108, Tank.
About the participants of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the National Assembly seats, it fileded Meher Sultana from NA-38 and Farzana Shireen from NA-39 on general seats.
On the Provincial Assembly seats, the tickets were awarded to Sawira Prakash for PK-25, Sajida Tabbasum for PK-39, Shahnaz Shamsheer for PK-46, Shaista Raza for PK-48 Haripur and Anila Shehzad will contest elections to grab PK-56.
The Awami National Party (ANP) has issued tickets to Khadija Bibi from NA-1, Samar Haroon Bilour from PK 83 and Shaheen Zameer from PK-40.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has awarded tickets on general seats to women included Dr Asiya to contest election from NA-35 and Seemi Falak will contest from PK-76.
Pakistan Markazi Muslim League has fielded Samreen Rasid from PK-75 while Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan has awarded ticket to Rehma Sehar from PK-79.
PK 86 Nowshera Farahim, PK 90 Kohat Nazia Bibi, PK 91 Kohat Sofia Bano and PK 92 Kohat Shanila are the candidates from Jamaat-e-Islami.
On the other hand, Bushra from PK-73, Shakra Gul from PK-79, Nazia Ali from PK-81, Afshan Afridi from PK 82 and Shumaila Tabbasum from PK-83 are contesting as independent candidates.
/395
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest seven kite sellers with 750 kites7 minutes ago
-
Director fisheries visits fish farms7 minutes ago
-
Election for PK-91 constituency postponed after tragic death of ANP candidate7 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted for peaceful polls in Tank7 minutes ago
-
Election preparations gain momentum in Sargodha division17 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against forced, child labor reviewed17 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt declares Feb 5 as public holiday across the province17 minutes ago
-
4 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine in Dir Bala27 minutes ago
-
9 law-violators held in Sargodha37 minutes ago
-
Four die, six injured as vehicle falls in ravine37 minutes ago
-
Biting cold affects animals' lactation cycle37 minutes ago
-
SNGPL extends closure of CNG stations till Feb, 537 minutes ago