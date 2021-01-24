47,982 vehicles, motorcycles registered in Rwp Division in six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi Division registered as many as 47,982 vehicles and motorcycles during first six months of financial year 2020-21.

According to an E&T spokesman, the department collected revenue amounting to Rs 84,778,366 from the registration of vehicles and motorcycles.

He said, total 28,481 vehicles and motorcycles were registered in Rawalpindi district, 5,072 in Attock, 5,325 in Chakwal and 9,104 in Jhelum district.

To a question he informed that in total 47,982 vehicles including Motorcycles, Motor cars, Jeeps, St. Wagons, Pick-ups, Vans, Buses, Mini buses, Flying Coaches, Richshaws, Motorcars, Trucks, Tractors, Ambulances, Water Bowzers, Double Cabin and Cranes were registered during the period in the division.

To another question he informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi district, special teams have also been constituted to conduct raids against token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles.

To facilitate the citizens, Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi is making efforts, he informed that the Department had collected over Rs 2.442 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during six months of the current financial year.

The provincial government had fixed over Rs 4.714 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for the current financial year.

The department succeeded to collect overall 52 percent revenue against the target including 63 percent of property tax, 55 per cent of motor vehicle, 39 per cent ofexcise, 35 per cent of professional tax, 100 per cent of entertainment and 82 per cent of luxury houses tax during the period, he added.