48 More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

48 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :About 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10,814 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan, Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, 108,071 people were screened for the virus till July 5 .

As many as 5885 affected patients have been recovered from the deadly virus so far while 123 deaths were recorded in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

