4800 Ton Of Sacrificial Animal Waste Lifted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

4800 ton of sacrificial animal waste lifted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :In a bid to keep the city clean, City District Government Rawalpindi have collected 4800 ton of sacrificial animal waste and entrails, and dumped them at Losar landfill site during Eid ul Azha.

According to a handout issued by Directorate of Public Relations, the sanitary workers on the first day of Eid had collected 3100 ton of waste of sacrificial animal, while 1700 ton of waste on the second day of Eid.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited many areas including 6th Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan, Eid Gah Road, Pirwadi, Satellite Town, Saidpur Road and Chandni Chowk along with the Managing Director Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Owais Manzoor Tarar to review the cleanliness arrangements on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The deputy commissioner informed that 10 permanent and 27 mobile collection points were setup while 364 vehicles, 144 mini dampers, 250 handcarts were used to lift and dispose of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak deployed 3500 sanitary workers to collect sacrificial animals offals during Eid ul Azha.

Meanwhile, the residents lauded the services of municipal who worked round the clock to remove the sacrificial animal offal and waste.

