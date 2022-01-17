UrduPoint.com

4th Commissioner Karachi Winter Basketball Coaching Camp Ends

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

4th Commissioner Karachi winter basketball coaching camp ends

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Monday said that training in any field of human life is of utmost importance. It is very important to conduct coaching in sports fields.

He stated this while speaking at the Commissioner Karachi Winter Basketball Coaching Camp, said a communiqué.

He said, 'I will continue to patronize the fields for the development of the fields.

All possible steps will be taken to settle the grounds and provide facilities to the players with the help and cooperation of sports organizations and organizers.'In this regard, a tour of the city's playgrounds has been started. 'I will inspect the playgrounds and the problems will be resolved,' he said adding that the local bodies and district administration have been directed to play their role through mutual cooperation.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon said that sports venues will be used for sports only.

