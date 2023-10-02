5-day anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara division

A five-day anti-polio drive on Monday commenced in the Hazara division, similar to other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)

ABBOTTABAD,(UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :A five-day anti-polio drive on Monday commenced in the Hazara division, similar to other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The campaign aims to eradicate polio and safeguard the health of children. The drive started on October 2 and concluded on October 6.

In Abbottabad district, the campaign is being led by the Deputy Commissioner, who has urged parents to administer

polio drops and vitamin A capsules to children up to the age of 5 years.

During this drive, more than 236,000 children under 5 years of age in the district will receive anti-polio drops to protect them from this crippling disease. Additionally, 100,000 infants aged 6 months to 11 months will be provided with blue-colored vitamin A capsule drops, while 20,000 children aged 12 months to 5 years will receive red-colored capsule drops to improve their nutritional health.

DC Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, has called on all citizens, especially parents, to fully cooperate with the teams administering polio drops and vitamin A capsules to children up to the age of 5.

The district control room will be available around the clock for citizens to report complaints or share valuable opinions, ensuring a collaborative approach to the campaign's success.

The Health Department in Abbottabad has formed 1,583 teams that are mobilized for the polio eradication campaign, demonstrating the district's commitment to achieving a polio-free status.

Similarly, in the Upper Kohistan district during the polio vaccination campaign, a total of 34,390 children in 16,045 households will be administered polio vaccine drops and vitamin A drops at their homes. For this purpose, 56 areas in charge and 15 union council medical officers have been assigned under the supervision of 184 teams.

These teams have begun visiting every household to administer the polio vaccine to children. In addition, eight district administration and Health Department officers serve as DPMTs at the district level, while 17 TTMs at the union council level oversee the campaign.