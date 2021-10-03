5 Die, 20 Injured In Passenger Bus Incident Near Sham Kot Toll Plaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast five persons died and twenty others got injured near Sham Kot Toll Plaza Khanewal at M-4 on Sunday evening.
According to Rescue sources, a Karachi bound passenger bus from Chakwal fell into ravine due to over speeding, as a result five passengers succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while 20 injured were being shifted to Civil hospital Khanewal for medical treatment .
Soon after the incident a number of locals rushed to the incident and helped out the injured, shifted them to hospital, they said.