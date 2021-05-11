5 die of COVID-19 at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Five more patients of COVID-19 admitted to the Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad lost their lives during last 24 hours.

According to an ATH spokesperson, the deceased included Raqeeb un Nisa and Qazi Sarwar of Abbottabad, Muhammad Salman of Mansehra, Kalsoom Bibi of Oghi and Nazeer Ahmed of Haripur.

At present, 81 coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the ATH while 12 were at the ICU due to their critical condition.

In district Haripur 24 new corona cases were registered during last 24 hours, rising the total active cases to 143.

Meanwhile, strict lockdown remained imposed all over the Hazara Division where markets and bazaars closed, and public transport of the road.