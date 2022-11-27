5 killed, 2 injured in traffic accident in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Five members of a family died, while two others were injured, when a car slammed into a tractor, owning to fog on Sunday.

According to private media report, an over-speeding car collided with a tractor due to fog on the Indus Highway near Khairpur Juso.

As a result, five members of the family died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Mithal Shah, Azim Shah, Ismail Shah, Sabra Shah and a child Mansha Shah. The deceased were resident of Ratodero Tehsil of Larkana.

The police have shifted the bodies to the hospital while the investigation into the accident has also been started.