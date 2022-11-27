UrduPoint.com

5 Killed, 2 Injured In Traffic Accident In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

5 killed, 2 injured in traffic accident in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Five members of a family died, while two others were injured, when a car slammed into a tractor, owning to fog on Sunday.

According to private media report, an over-speeding car collided with a tractor due to fog on the Indus Highway near Khairpur Juso.

As a result, five members of the family died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Mithal Shah, Azim Shah, Ismail Shah, Sabra Shah and a child Mansha Shah. The deceased were resident of Ratodero Tehsil of Larkana.

The police have shifted the bodies to the hospital while the investigation into the accident has also been started.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Car Died Larkana Khairpur Ratodero Sunday Family Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

11 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

20 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

20 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

21 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.