(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Five persons were killed while 25 injured when a speedy bus overturned in Sahiwal on Monday.

Police said the the accident occurred due to negligence of driver who lost control over the vehicle, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials reached at the site and shifted injured to nearby hospital.