UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Lawyers Among 35 Booked Over Torturing FIA Cyber Crime Staff

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:12 PM

5 lawyers among 35 booked over torturing FIA Cyber Crime staff

Civil Line police have registered a case against 35 persons including 5 lawyers on charge of torturing staff of FIA Cyber Crime Wing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Civil Line police have registered a case against 35 persons including 5 lawyers on charge of torturing staff of FIA Cyber Crime Wing.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Sub Inspector Ameer Aslam Saggo of FIA Cyber Crime Wing Faisalabad Circle filed a complaint, contending that Ghulam Dastgir Bhatti Advocate, Babar Advocate, Rana Zain Advocate, Sajid Shah Advocate and Khawaja Asad Advocate along with their 30 unknown accomplices attacked the complainant and his colleagues and subordinates including SI Akhtar Hussain, SI Ashir Arwan, Rizwan Mehdi, Samar Abbas and Ali Raza when he produced two accused Rashid Minhas and Hasnain Tahir in the court of Senior Civil Judge Faisalabad.

The lawyer accused also thrashed the FIA staffers and severely tortured them besides hurling threats of dire consequences.

On this complaint, Civil Line police have registered a case against 35 accused including 5 nominated lawyers under various provisions of law including sections 353, 186, 506-B, 224, 225, 148 and 140 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) while further investigation is under progress.

On other hand, the lawyers' community protested against registration of a case against lawyers and they also staged a protest demonstration in Zila Council Chowk.

Chaudhry Ali Akhtar Virk Advocate President District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad led the demonstration and said that the lawyers are being implicated in a fabricated case as the matter between lawyers and FIA staffers was settled one day ago during a meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Protest Police Lawyers Rashid Progress Circle Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Court

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Discussed Joint Communication ..

26 seconds ago

UAE sends 20 ambulances to support Palestinians in ..

31 minutes ago

ERC expands scope of Adahi project

31 minutes ago

First session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series ..

31 minutes ago

PESSI governing body approves budget for FY 2021-2 ..

27 seconds ago

Croatia's Dalic frustrated over 'unfair' Covid rul ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.