5 lawyers among 35 booked over torturing FIA Cyber Crime staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Civil Line police have registered a case against 35 persons including 5 lawyers on charge of torturing staff of FIA Cyber Crime Wing.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Sub Inspector Ameer Aslam Saggo of FIA Cyber Crime Wing Faisalabad Circle filed a complaint, contending that Ghulam Dastgir Bhatti Advocate, Babar Advocate, Rana Zain Advocate, Sajid Shah Advocate and Khawaja Asad Advocate along with their 30 unknown accomplices attacked the complainant and his colleagues and subordinates including SI Akhtar Hussain, SI Ashir Arwan, Rizwan Mehdi, Samar Abbas and Ali Raza when he produced two accused Rashid Minhas and Hasnain Tahir in the court of Senior Civil Judge Faisalabad.

The lawyer accused also thrashed the FIA staffers and severely tortured them besides hurling threats of dire consequences.

On this complaint, Civil Line police have registered a case against 35 accused including 5 nominated lawyers under various provisions of law including sections 353, 186, 506-B, 224, 225, 148 and 140 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) while further investigation is under progress.

On other hand, the lawyers' community protested against registration of a case against lawyers and they also staged a protest demonstration in Zila Council Chowk.

Chaudhry Ali Akhtar Virk Advocate President District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad led the demonstration and said that the lawyers are being implicated in a fabricated case as the matter between lawyers and FIA staffers was settled one day ago during a meeting.