SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) arrested 50 accused deported from Turkey at the Sialkot International Airport here on Saturday.

According to the FIA officials, during preliminary investigation the accused admitted that human traffickers sent them abroad illegally.

The FIA sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.